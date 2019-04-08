  • search
    55 with criminal background, 49 crorepatis contesting Odisha polls

    New Delhi, Apr 08: There are 55 candidates with pending criminal cases fighting the elections in Odisha.

    File photo of Odisha Assembly
    File photo of Odisha Assembly

    A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that out of 189 candidates analyzed, 55 (29%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves 35(19%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves .

    Among the major parties, 11(39%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BJP, 16(59%) out of 27 candidates analysed from INC, 9 (32%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BJD, and 2 (9%) out of 22 candidates analysed from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Among the major parties, 8(29%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BJP, 10(37%) out of 27 candidates analysed from INC, 6(21%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BJD, and 1(5%) out of 22 candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    There are 9 constituencies in the Odisha assembly elections, Phase I , having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

    Amit Shah launches BJP's election manifesto for 'New Odisha' in Bhubaneswar

    Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections.

    Financial:

    Out of the 189 candidates, 49(26%) are crorepatis. Among the major parties 11(39%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BJP, 14(52%) out of 27 candidates analysed from INC, 17(61%) out of 28 candidates analysed from BJD, and, 2(9%) out of 22 candidates from BSP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections Phase I is Rs 1.16 Crores.

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 28 BJD candidates analysed is Rs. 2.58 crores, 27 INC candidates analysed is Rs 1.95 crores, 28 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 2.06 crores and ,22 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 44.81 lakhs.

    59(31%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 110 (58%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 19(10%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 70 years. 1 candidate has not declared his age .

    16(9%) female candidates are contesting in the Odisha assembly election Phase I.

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 8:02 [IST]
