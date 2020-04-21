  • search
    55 plus with even slightest discomfort? Karnataka govt wants to do coronavirus test

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 21: If you are aged 55-plus, have co-morbid conditions and now experiencing even slightest health discomfort, its time for coronavirus screening in Karnataka as the government is keen on pushing pre-emptive measures to check its spread.

    Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, who is in-charge of all matters related to COVID-19, told PTI on Tuesday the government would take it seriously even if such people feel uneasiness, tiredness or slightest of discomfort. We will do it (coronavirus test in such cases)we want to do it. We have issued guidelines for senior citizens, especially those with co-morbid conditions. Even if they have slightest discomfort, we want to take it seriously, the Minister said.

    How Bengaluru is containing the spread of the coronavirus

    Senior citizens (those above the age of 60) account for about seven per cent of the states population.

    The Minister also said about 2,300 real time reverse transcriptionpolymerase chain reaction (real time RT-PCR) tests, one of the most accurate laboratory methods for detecting, tracking, and studying the coronavirus, are being conducted a day in the State.

    The target is to ramp them up to a minimum of 10,000 a day by May 10, Sudhakar said. Seventeen people infected with coronavirus have lost their lives in Karnataka, which has reported 415 COVID-19 positive cases, including 114 discharges.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
