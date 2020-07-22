54 of 229 Rajya Sabha MPs have declared pending criminal cases against them

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 22: Out of the 229 Rajya Sabha MPs analysed, 54(24 per cent) Rajya Sabha MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

28(12 per cent) Rajya Sabha MPs have declared serious criminal cases. One Rajya Sabha MP namely Bhonsle Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinghmaharaj (BJP) from Maharashtra has declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302).

4 Rajya Sabha MPs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

4 Rajya Sabha MPs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 4 MPs, One Rajya Sabha MP namely K.C. Venugopal (INC) from Rajasthan has declared case related to rape (IPC Section-376).

14(18 per cent) out of 77 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJP, 8 (20 per cent) out of 40 Rajya Sabha MPs from INC, 2 (15 per cent) out of 13 Rajya Sabha MPs from AITC, 3(33 per cent) out of 9 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJD, 3(50 per cent) out of 6 Rajya Sabha MPs from YSRCP and 2(25 ) out of 8 Rajya Sabha MPs from SP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

5(6 per cent) out of 77 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJP, 6 (15 ) out of 40 Rajya Sabha MPs from INC, 1 (8 per cent) out of 13 Rajya Sabha MPs from AITC, 1(11 per cent) out of 9 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJD, 3(50 per cent) out of 6 Rajya Sabha MPs from YSRCP and 3(60 per cent ) out of 5 Rajya Sabha MPs from RJD have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

6(20 per cent) out of 30 Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh, 8 (42 per cent) out of 19 Rajya Sabha MPs from Maharashtra, 4 (22 per cent) out of 18 Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu, 2(13 per cent) out of 16 Rajya Sabha MPs from West Bengal and 8(53 per cent) out of 15 Rajya Sabha MPs from Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

The average of assets per Rajya Sabha MP is Rs. 62.67 crores. Among the major parties, the average assets per MP for 77 BJP Rajya Sabha MPs analysed is Rs 27.74 crores, 40 INC Rajya Sabha MPs have average assets of Rs 38.96 crores, 13 AITC Rajya Sabha MPs have average assets worth Rs. 3.46 crores and 9 AIADMK Rajya Sabha MPs have average assets of Rs. 12.40 crores.

Other details:

4 (2 per cent) Rajya Sabha MPs have declared their age to be between 31 and 40 years while 117 (51 per cent) Rajya Sabha MPs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.

There are 105(46 per cent) Rajya Sabha MPs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. There are 3 Rajya Sabha MPs who have declared their age to be above 80 years.

Out of the 229 Rajya Sabha MPs analysed, 50(22 per cent) Rajya Sabha MPs had lost earlier direct elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies but later won the Rajya Sabha elections. Out of these 50 MPs, 5 are elected from new parties. For more details, kindly refer to the full report.

149 (65 per cent) Rajya Sabha MPs elected for the first time. 41(18 per cent) MPs elected for the second time. 21(9 per cent) MPs elected for the third time. 10(4 per cent) MPs elected for the fourth time while 6 (3 per cent) Rajya Sabha MPs elected for the fifth time in the House. One MP each elected for the sixth time and seventh time.

Out of 229 Rajya Sabha MPs, 22 (10 per cent) Rajya Sabha MPs are women.