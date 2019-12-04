  • search
Trending NASA Tamil Nadu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    51 absconders defrauded India of Rs 17,900 crore

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 04: A total amount of Rs 17,900 crore was defrauded by 51 absconders, who have run away from the country, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

    The information was provided by minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question on "fugitive economic offenders" in the Rajya Sabha.

    Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament
    Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament

    "The Central Bureau of Investigation has reported that as on date, 51 absconders and proclaimed offenders in 66 cases are known to have left for other countries.

    "Further, the CBI has reported that the total amount defrauded by the accused persons in these cases comes to Rs 17,947.11 crore (approximately)," the minister said.

    Banks lodge FIRs against 3,154 wilful defaulters

    He was also asked about how much concessions were given or loans written off in these instances.

    "As reported by the department of financial services, the expected losses on stressed loans, not provided earlier under flexibility given to restructure loans, were reclassified as NPAs and provided for.

    "Public sector banks initiated cleaning up by recognising NPAs and provided for expected losses," the minister said.

    He added that the ED and the CBI had filed applications in respect of these cases in the competent courts and the proceedings were either under investigation or trial.

    Thakur said the CBI was "processing" 51 extradition requests that were pending at various stages in respect of proclaimed offenders and absconders.

    Talking about other central agencies, he said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had reported about six fugitive economic offenders who had left the country illegally.

    Banks recover Rs 40,400 crore from defaulters says RBI report

    "The Enforcement Directorate has filed application against 10 individuals in the competent court under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018," Thakur said.

    As regards undertaking extradition requests to bring back the accused in these cases, he said the CBIC had sent two such requests to the ministry of external affairs in July.

    "In respect of extradition requests sent by ED for 8 individuals, red-corner notices have also been published by Interpol," the minister said.

    More PARLIAMENT News

    Read more about:

    parliament rajya sabha cbi enforcement directorate anurag thakur

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 7:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue