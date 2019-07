5,000 digitised villages in Bihar soon: Prasad

Patna, July 14: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on said 5,000 villages of Bihar will be digitally equipped in future.

Prasad, speaking at an event to inaugurate a TCS centre here, said these villages will be digitally connected through Wi-Fi and other online services.

He also said 297 IT and BPO centres are operating in 120 small towns and cities across the country.

Eight BPO centres are operational in Patna, while one such facility is functional at Muzaffarpur, the minister for Electronics, IT and Communication said, adding, another will soon start work at Gaya.

Prasad urged the TCS authorities to increase the centre's seats to 1,500 from the current 500 to help youths of the state in finding BPO and IT related work.