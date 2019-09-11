  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    50 yr old man found living with his sister's corpse in Dum Dum

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 11: The body of a woman was found in a decomposed state from a house at Jagadish Pally in Dum Dum on Tuesday. Cops found that the brother of the deceased Ruma Dutta, 50-year-old malnourished Biswarup Dutta was found living with the corpse and was not aware that his 54-year-old sister had died.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The incident came to the light after stench emanating from the house alerted neighbours. The Dum Dum police forcefully entered the ground floor flat of the two-storey building to find Biswarup guarding his sister Ruma's body lying on the floor with her face down.

    According to the Police, the two were suffering from malnutrition after days of starvation, and the ailing woman had fallen flat on her face while trying to walk. A sudden cardiac arrest could have caused her death. Her brother, a mentally challenged person, couldn't contact anybody and was still sitting beside the body.

    Metro services hit after woman attempts suicide on tracks

    In June 2015, a spine-chilling incident had shocked the entire city- a man, identified as Partha De, was also found living with the body of his elder sister and carcasses of his two pet dogs at Robinson Street in Kolkata. The body had decomposed so much that it had literally turned into a skeleton. De allegedly had some mental illness and also believed that his sister Debjani was alive. He was treated and reportedly he lead a normal life for some time. He lived at Mother's House. After a few days, he bought a flat at Watgunge where he later reportedly committed suicide.

    The police are waiting for the autopsy report. Cops are on talk with the relatives of Ruma and Biswarup. Biswarup has been handed over to his kin and cops suggested that he needed proper medical help to overcome his illness.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue