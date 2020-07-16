YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    50-year-old grandmother clears 12th board exam in Meghalaya

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: It is being said that attitude is what matters while to achieve success. Meghalaya's 50-year-old woman has proved that yet again by clearing state board's 12th HSSLC exams at this age.

    Lakyntiew Syiemlieh, the mother of four children and grandmother of two, has passed her class 12 exams on Monday.

    50-year-old grandmother clears 12th board exam in Meghalaya

    Syiemlieh had dropped out from the Laitumkhrah Presbyterian School in Shillong in 1988, according to the report of The Print.

    CBSE 10th Result 2020 released by the Board

    She got married in 1991.

    The resident of Umsning Syiemlieh of Meghalaya, this single working mother never gave up on education.

    She enrolled as a student of Class X at a night school, the NIOS Umsning and successfully cleared her exams.

    "I stopped going to school because mathematics was too difficult for me to understand. I was offered a job to teach pre-schoolers in 2008 and that was the beginning of my love for re-learning", Lakyntiew told PTI.

    According to the report, she was applauded by the state education minister Lahkmen Rymbui for not allowing her age to act as a deterrent.

      Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News

      After she had cleared her XI examination from the Balawan College as a non-regular student, she decided to don the uniform and sit for the board exams from St Michael Higher Secondary School.

      Now the lady has no intention to stop and said she would pursue her Bachelors and would take up Khasi as a major subject.

      More MEGHALAYA News

      Read more about:

      meghalaya cbse

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue