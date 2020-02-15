  • search
    50 people responsible for "Delhi nirman" to share stage with Kejriwal oath-taking

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 15: Around 50 people from different walks of life who are responsible for ''Delhi nirman'' will share stage with Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.

    He said these 50 people would include teachers, bus marshalls, architects of the Signature Bridge and family of fire fighters who lost their lives, among others.

    The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

    Kejriwal to take oath with 6 ministers: PM Modi invited for swearing-in-ceremony

    Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his cabinet at 10 am on Sunday.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 13:54 [IST]
