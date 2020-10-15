Muppalla Laxman Rao likely to surrender: Why it signals a further fall of the naxal ideology

Telangana rain leaves 50 dead; CM writes to PM Modi, seeks funds to combat flood situation in state

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Oct 15: At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana in the last few days, the state government said on Thursday.

Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, officials said at a review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.

Telangana Rains: To restore normalcy, relief operations underway in rain-hit areas

At an emergency review meeting held at Chief Minister's official residence in the evening, the top officials also reported that crops in 7.35 lakh acres were submerged, adding that even if there is 50 per cent of damage to crops, the loss would be to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. The total losses, however, are estimated to be around Rs 5,000 crore.

The CM has asked all the officials concerned to come prepared for the meeting, as the State government has to submit a report to the Centre on the loss caused due to heavy rains and flash floods in the State.

The CM also announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 Crore to the GHMC for the relief works under the Hyderabad city limits. He also announced Rs 5 Lakh compensation each to the members of the deceased families.

Citing preliminary estimates, Rao said the state suffered losses to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore in the heavy rains that led to flooding of several low-lying areas on Wednesday with the state capital bearing the worst hit.

He has written to Prime Minister Narednra Modi urging him to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for relief and rehabilitation works, the release added.