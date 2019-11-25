  • search
    50 injured after speeding bus from Bihar overturned on Yamuna Expressway

    By PTI
    |

    Noida, Nov 25: A speeding bus en route to Bihar from Delhi overturned on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Monday, leaving 50 injured, police said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The incident took place around 5.45 pm when a tyre of the privately-operated bus deflated, police said.

    "The bus was en route to Darbhanga in Bihar," said SHO Beta 2 police station Sujeet Upadhyay said.

    He said most of the injured were in the age group of 25-45 and admitted to Kailash Hospital and Yatharth Hospital for treatment.

    Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 21:24 [IST]
