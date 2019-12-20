50 from Kerala who tried to enter Mangaluru posing as media personnel rounded off

  • search
    Mangaluru, Dec 20: At least 50 persons who arrived from Kerala were arrested by the police while trying to enter Mangaluru.

    The persons had arrived by train, but were rounded off by the police. Police sources tell OneIndia that these persons had claimed to be media persons. However, their identification cards looked suspect and hence they were rounded off.

    The source also said that these persons were trying to enter the Wenlock Hospital and were trying to indulge in violence.

      Meanwhile, peace prevailed on Friday, although the city is on a high state of alert. The entry exit points have been restricted. People are allowed into the city only in the case of an emergency. There is thorough checking on both entry and exit points.

      The people have been advised not to come out unless it is extremely important. While there is peace in the city today, the situation remains extremely volatile.

      Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 10:41 [IST]
