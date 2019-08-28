50,000 govt vacancies to be filled over next 2 to 3 months: J&K Governor

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Srinagar, Aug 28: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday announced that vacancies for over 50,000 government jobs will be filled in next two to three months.

"Our exercise has found that we have 50,000 government jobs and we will fill those. We appeal to the youth that they participate to fill these vacancies. This is the single largest recruitment drive in the state's history," Malik said while addressing the press.

Stating that major decisions have been taken by the central government for J&K, Malik said that the next six months will see a lot of development work happening in the state.

Article 370: SC permits Sitaram Yechury to visit J&K with a strict condition

"In the next six months, so much will happen that the other Kashmir (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) will say that we want to be like them," Malik said.

'Every Kashmiri life is valuable to us, we don't loss of even a single life. There has been no civilian casualty, only the few who got violent are injured, they also have below the waist injuries," said Malik.

"Removal of Article 370 was a must and there is no law and order problem in Jammu and Kashmir. The inconvenience is only temporary as the state will now witness massive development in the coming months. Life of every resident of J&K is important to us," he said.

Talking about the network connectivity which has been suspended in the valley,W Malik said, "We are opening mobile phone connectivity in Kupwara and Handwara districts(of Kashmir), soon we will open connectivity in other districts as well."