5 years? Difficult says Siddaramaiah in newly surfaced video

A video showing former chief minister Siddaramaiah purportedly expressing doubts about the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka has surfaced, adding to the strains in the coalition.

In the video telecast by the regional TV channels on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah can be heard purportedly speaking sceptically about the government completing its five years term.

When someone asks him about completing five years, he says "five years...difficult...let's see what will happen after the parliament election (in 2019)."

"They (government) will remain until parliament elections are over, after that, what all developments will happen (we will have to see)," he added.

Siddaramaiah, who is also the chairman of the Congress-JD(S) coordination committee, is currently undergoing treatment at a nature therapy hospital in Dharmasthala and the video was reportedly recorded there.

This comes two days after a video clip showing Siddaramiah expressing his displeasure to a few Congress MLAs over presentation of a fresh budget had emerged, adding to the unease among the coalition partners.

Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, however, on Tuesday asserted that the government would complete five years term.

"I have not seen it (video), when we reached an understanding (to form government); we had agreed to run the government for five years. We will run the government for five years," Parmeshwara told reporters.

When repeatedly asked about Siddaramaiah's comments, a visibly upset Parameshwara said, "I'm saying it. ...if you repeatedly ask the same thing I will say the same. I'm saying it officially that we will run the government for five years."

"I'm saying it, I'm the party (state) president...what will happen in politics when, no one can predict, but we have agreed that we will run the government for five years," Parameshwara, also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief, added.

Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday sharply reacted to Siddaramaiah's remarks and said that an attempt was being made to create confusion about presentation of the full-fledged budget.

Differences have emerged between the Congress and the JD(S) on a host of issues, including presentation of the budget.

Siddaramaiah, who had held the finance portfolio in the previous government, recently said there was no need for a a fresh budget and insisted that a supplementary budget would do. Kumaraswamy, who holds the finance portfolio now, is scheduled to present his coalition government's first budget on July 5.

On June 15, Kumaraswamy said no one can "touch" him at least till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are over.

