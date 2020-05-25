5-year-old flies alone from Delhi to Bengaluru, meets mother after 3 months

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 25: As domestic flights resumed across the country after two months because of the coronavirus lockdown, a little boy in Bengaluru airport carrying a "special category" ticket was among the most loving sights of the day.

Five-year-old Vihaan Sharma travelled alone from Delhi, and met his anxious mother at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, after three months.

"My five-year-old son Vihaan has travelled alone from Delhi, he has come back to Bengaluru after three months," his mother told news agency ANI, holding Vihaan, dressed in all-yellow with a matching mask, and blue gloves.

Domestic flights resume, but chaos at Delhi airport as some flights cancelled | Oneindia News

Worry about citizens, not airlines: SC pulls up govt on middle seat bookings

Domestic flights operated on Monday for the first time since late-March, when the country went into lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus. Many were stuck in cities they were visiting when all flights were stopped.

Till 9 am today, Bengaluru airport had five flights in and 17 departures. Vihaan's flight was among them. Nine flights were cancelled.

The flights resumed after what Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said was "a long day of hard negotiations" on Sunday with various state governments that were not on board with the idea.