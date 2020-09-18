5 point roadmap hammered out by India-China foreign ministers yet to move forward

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: China has been making efforts to deflect responsibility of the delays in disengagement on India. However India has made it clear that Beijing must sincerely work towards de-escalation.

Why China’s demands on the border issue are not acceptable to India

China should not make further attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo on the Line of Actual Control, India has also said. While there has been not much progress, India has insisted that China must implement the consensus reached by foreign ministers of both countries during their meeting in Moscow. Both sides had agreed for quick and complete disengagement of troops from all friction points.

China on the other hand had for a second consecutive day called on India to immediately correct its wrong practices, disengage on the ground as soon as possible. China also said India must take concrete actions to ease tensions on the border.

Indian soldiers remain undeterred as China resorts to Hindi warnings, Punjabi music

External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the weekly briefing " the Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas, including Pangong Lake, as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols on maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas."

We hope the Chinese side will strictly respect and observe the LAC and not make further attempts to unilaterally change the status quo," he also said.

Both sides should, therefore, focus on easing tensions in the friction areas by refraining from any actions that may lead to an escalation in the situation. This requires strict adherence to the bilateral agreements and protocols and not making unilateral attempts to change the status quo, Srivastava said.

His remarks suggest that both sides have not been able to move forward after the two foreign ministers hammered out a five point road map. The two leaders had agreed to continue dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.

An article published in the Global Times on Thursday blamed India for not being sincere about the honouring the consensus to disengage.

It was also widely speculated that there would be a bilateral discussion between National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi during the virtual meeting of the BRICS NSAs.

However the bilateral did not take place and Srivastava said that this was a virtual meeting and the bilateral talks are not possible in that format. The BRICS meeting discussed the threat of terrorism and the challenges to global and national security.