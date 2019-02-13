5 per cent Gujjar Reservation Bill passed in Rajasthan Assembly

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Jaipur, Feb 13: Rajasthan Backward Classes Amendment Bill, 2019, which gives 5 per cent reservation for Gujjars in govrnment jobs and education, has been passed in Rajasthan legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (GASS) leader Kirori Bainsla said, "It's good that the bill has been passed. I would like to see it. I would want all political leaders, ministers, MLAs, law experts, intellectuals to review it."

Kirori Bainsla and his supporters had begun their indefinite sit-in on railway tracks in Malarna Dungar of Sawai Madhopur on Friday evening.

Bainsla has stuck to the demand of five per sent reservation for the Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and the Gadaria communities, and has to refused to move from the tracks until the same is met through an official announcement.

A state government delegation, including Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan, had held talks with the protestors on Saturday but failed to come to an agreement.

