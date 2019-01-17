  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    5 Pakistani soldiers killed; 7 bunkers destroyed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: In a befitting reply to ceasefire violations by Pakistan, security forces on Thursday killed five Pakistani soldiers and destroyed seven bunkers in Jammu and Kashmir.

    5 Pakistani soldiers killed; 7 bunkers destroyed

    According to a tweet by ANI, the Pakistani troops again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply and gunned down as many as seven militants, a tweet by CNN News 18 stated.

    Also Read | As Pakistan bolsters military might, an uneasy disquiet at the border

    Two Army personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that took place near the LoC in Naushera and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on January 11. An Army officer and a soldier, who got grievously injured, succumbed to their injuries in a hospital while undergoing treatment.

    On Wednesday, India summoned Pakistan High Commission official and lodged a strong protest at the unprovoked ceasefire violations (CFV) in Naushera and Sunderbani sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs said India's strong concerns were shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary.

    Read more about:

    pakistan jammu and kashmir security forces ceasefire violation indian army pakistan high commission line of control

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue