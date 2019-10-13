  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5 Pakistani fishing board seized in Gujarat

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Oct 13: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized five Pakistani fishing boats in the Harami Nala creek area, close to India-Pakistan border in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

    The five single-engine fitted boats were seized around 10.45 pm on Friday from the creek area near Kutch district, the BSF said in a press statement.

    5 Pakistani fishing board seized in Gujarat
    Representational Image

    "A special operation has been launched in the area and the search is still underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the region," it stated.

    Intruder from Pakistan apprehended by BSF at Jammu

    Harami Nala is a sluggish and shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area, from where the BSF has recovered several abandoned Pakistani boats in the last couple of months.

    More BORDER SECURITY FORCE News

    Read more about:

    border security force pakistan

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue