  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5 overground Lashkar terrorists arrested in J&K

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 04: Four Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists and five of the terror group's overground workers were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara and Sopore areas, police said on Friday.

    Security forces launched a search operation in Gund Chogal village in Kupwara district's Handwara area after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

    5 overground Lashkar terrorists arrested in J&K
    Representational Image

    "During the search operation, four terrorists linked to the proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested," he said.

    They were identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Chopan, Mudasir Ahmad Pandith, Mohammad Rafi Sheikh and Burhan Mushtaq Wani, the official said.

    J&K open for tourists not for terrorists

    Three AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, 332 AK-47 rounds, 12 hand grenades, three pistols and six pistol magazines were seized, he said.

    In another operation, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shalpora village in Handwara late on Thursday night following information about the presence of militants there, the official said.

    He said three LeT overground workers were apprehended during the operation. They were identified as Aazad Ahmad Bhat, Irshad Ahmad and Altaf Ahmad Baba, the official said.

    Two pistols, two hand grenades and some incriminating documents were seized from them.

    Could not say no to Pulwama terrorists, they were armed and dangerous

    Security forces arrested the two other LeT overground workers from Sopore in Baramulla district on Thursday evening during searches at a check point near Sadiq Colony.

    The official said they were identified as Waseem Ahmad and Junaid Rashid Ganai. He said a pistol, two under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades and a grenade thrower were seized.

    More LASHKAR E TAYIBA News

    Read more about:

    lashkar e tayiba terrorists arrested jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 8:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X