5 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, govt to issue e-passes to essential services staff: Kejriwal

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 25: Five new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in past 24 hours, pushing the number of total cases to 35, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, as his government decided to issue e-passes for people associated with essential services to commute during the lockdown.

People ensuring essential services such as milk sellers, vegetable vendors and grocers can call helpline 1031 to get the passes on their mobile phones, Kejriwal said during a digital press conference.

The chief minister said people can walk down to shops nearby to buy items of daily use.

Amid reports of medical staffers being harassed by landlords to vacate the premises, Kejriwal requested the house owners to not misbehave with the professionals out to fight and contain the virus.

The harassment of medical staff cannot be tolerated, he said, warning that strict action will be taken against the landlords.