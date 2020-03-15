  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5 more arrested for murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 15: The Delhi Police have arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

    The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chand Bagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, they said.

    5 more arrested for murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma

    Police said they identified the accused through CCTV footage and information provided by eyewitness and local informers.

    Injury by heavy cutting weapon led to death of IB staffer Ankit Sharma says postmortem report

    Earlier on Thursday, a man identified as Salman, a resident of Nand Nagri, was arrested in connection with the murder case.

    Police have made portraits of two more suspects and identified four-five more men who are currently on the run. Efforts are being made to arrest them, they said.

    Sharma's body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing.

    Police said they are also interrogating Tahir Hussain in connection with Sharma's murder case.

    Murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma a pre-planned conspiracy

    "We have received 1,330 CCTV footage of last month's northeast Delhi violence. We are investigating the cases from all angles and the police personnel are analysing the footage. Around 150 weapons have also been recovered which were used during the violence," a senior police officer said.

    More DELHI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    delhi police cctv footage communal violence arrested

    Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 9:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X