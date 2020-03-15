5 more arrested for murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 15: The Delhi Police have arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chand Bagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, they said.

Police said they identified the accused through CCTV footage and information provided by eyewitness and local informers.

Injury by heavy cutting weapon led to death of IB staffer Ankit Sharma says postmortem report

Earlier on Thursday, a man identified as Salman, a resident of Nand Nagri, was arrested in connection with the murder case.

Police have made portraits of two more suspects and identified four-five more men who are currently on the run. Efforts are being made to arrest them, they said.

Sharma's body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing.

Police said they are also interrogating Tahir Hussain in connection with Sharma's murder case.

Murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma a pre-planned conspiracy

"We have received 1,330 CCTV footage of last month's northeast Delhi violence. We are investigating the cases from all angles and the police personnel are analysing the footage. Around 150 weapons have also been recovered which were used during the violence," a senior police officer said.