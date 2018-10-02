  • search

5-member Rohingya family taken into custody in Kerala

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2: Vizhinjam Police has taken a 5-member Rohingya family into custody on Tuesday.

    5-member Rohingya family taken into custody in Kerala. Courtesy: ANI news

    As per the preliminary probe, the family arrived from Hyderabad to Thiruvananthapuram and travelled to Vizhinjam from the railway station in a rickshaw.

    The Rohingya family was carrying UN refugee ID card.

    According to reports, Vizhinjam police said the group had refugee cards issued by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and hence there won't be any legal actions against them.

    Replying to arrest of Rohingya family, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, said, "If anyone has procured Voter ID card illegally, action will be taken. It will be detected. Our government is closely monitoring the situation. Action will be taken against any person who procures Voter ID or any other document by illegal means."

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 19:09 [IST]
