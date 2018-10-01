5 Major and dramatic rescue operations that took place around the world

A group of miners spends 68 days below the surface:

The struggle of 33 Chilean miners to survive more than two months underground after a shaft of the copper mine in which they labored in Copiapó, Chile crumbled in August 2010. As rescue workers attempted to retrieve the men, other mine shafts they used for the work caved in. Meanwhile, the men were stuck behind 770,000 tons of rock as their families waited breathlessly, many in tent camps on the surface, for word that they had survived.

The trapped men communicated briefly with their families through the hole and were even advised by NASA with information on medicine, nutrition and the psychological effects of spending so much time beneath the surface. After a lengthy drilling process, the rescue itself began and all 33 of the men were pulled to safety.

Prince, the boy who was rescued from borwell after 48 hours:

Eleven years back, in the sweltering heat of July 2006, the whole country was glued to the TV, as a boy was rescued after a 48-hour Army operation from a borewell hole, 60 feet deep. 5-year-old Prince Kumar Kashyap was playing and chasing a mouse when he ended up falling in a borewell hole, that was just covered with a jute rucksack. As Prince spent what were the most harrowing two days of his life in the pit barely 16 inches wide soldiers, aided by experts from the Fire Service and the Air Force, worked relentlessly to free the child.

Tham Luang cave rescue:

Twelve Thai boys and their assistant soccer coach were in focus of the world's attention since they first went missing 18 days ago. The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach had been exploring a cave in Thailand after soccer practice when they became trapped inside by monsoon flooding. It took a mammoth international rescue effort to finally free them, with the boys having to swim and dive through tight and dark passages.

The Miracle on the Hudson: US Airways Flight 1549

In January 15 2009, US Airways Flight 1549 took off from LaGuardia Airport in New York for Charlotte, North Carolina. In less than 20 minutes, the plane was "landed" on the Hudson river. US Airways Flight 1549 was an Airbus A320-214 which, in the climbout after takeoff from New York City's LaGuardia Airport on January 15, 2009, struck a flock of Canada geese just northeast of the George Washington Bridge and consequently lost all engine power. Unable to reach any airport, pilots Chesley Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles glided the plane to a ditching in the Hudson River off Midtown Manhattan. All 155 people aboard were rescued by nearby boats and there were few serious injuries. The accident came to be known as the "Miracle on the Hudson", and a National Transportation Safety Board official described it as "the most successful ditching in aviation history.

Abhilash Tomy:

The rescue of Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was left immobile on a yacht on the high seas while participating in a solo global race, ensured his hair-raising adventure did not end in grief. Commander Tomy and Irishman Gregor McGuckin, competitors in round-the-world Golden Globe race, were stranded some 1,900 nautical miles south-west of Perth after their vessels were damaged in a storm more than a week ago. They were plucked from the rough seas by French fisheries patrol vessel FPV Osiris and taken to the nearby Indian Ocean island Ile Amsterdam. Commander Tomy -- a 39-year-old officer in the Indian navy who suffered a bad back injury during the storm -- was being "picked up by Indian Navy frigate INS Satpura for return to India.