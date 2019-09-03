  • search
    3 CISF Firemen among 5 killed in major fire at ONGC plant in Mumbai

    Mumbai, Sep 03: At least five people were killed after a major fire broke out at a gas processing unit owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) in Uran area near Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

    Photo courtesy: ANI/Twitter

    The incident happened at around 7.20 am when a few employees were working inside it. Within a few minute, following which the firefighting operations were initiated.

    People living near the plant are being evacuated by the authorities to prevent any large scale damage.

    Delhi: 2 dead, 3 injured after four-storey building collapses in Seelampur, several feared trapped

    "Three employees who were working inside, reportedly suffered injuries in the accident and they were rushed to a nearby private hospital," said a police officer.

    Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (CP),Ashok Dudhe said,''A fire broke out at ONGC gas plant around 7 am today, 1 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) officer&3 Central Industrial Security Force personnel have died. 3 people have been injured but they are out of danger.''

    ''Fire is under control now, there is no need to panic & people living nearby the site must not believe rumours,'' he further said.

    ONGC tweeted that the fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning in the Uran plant, around 50 km from Mumbai. It added that gas is being diverted from Uran to ONGC's plant in Hazira in Gujarat.

    Fire tenders from Uran, Panvel, Nerul and JNPT were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation is still going on. "The exact reason behind the fire is not known yet. As a preventive measure, we have cordoned off the area and are now allowing anyone to enter the unit at a distance of 1.5 kilometer," the officer said.

