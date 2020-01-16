  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5 killed as train ploughs through bullock cart in Bihar

    By PTI
    |

    Samastipur, Jan 16: A train ploughed through a sugarcane-laden bullock cart killing at least five persons, riding on it, and leaving two others seriously injured in Samastipur district on Thursday, a senior official said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The mishap involving Samastipur Saharsa MEMU took place near a manned level crossing gate close to Hasanpur Road in Samastipur-Khagaria section of Samastipur Division at 1550 hours, said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

    An accident relief medical van, carrying a team of doctors, has been rushed to the spot where DRM Samastipur is present along with other officials, he said.

    "Prima facie, it is a case of negligence on part of the person driving the bullock cart," Kumar said.

    Senior DCM, East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar who was camping at the site of the incident, about 50 kms from the district headquarter town, said the deceased were Suraj Yadav (35), Ram Babu (30), Praveen Kumar (30) and Kanchan Kumar (35), besides one unidentified person.

    Two others, including a 15-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at the local primary health centre, the senior DCM added.

    The matter came to light after the gateman informed about it to the officials, the CPRO said.

    "An investigation is underway," he told PTI.

    Samastipur is one of the Railway division under the ECR, having its headquarter at Hajipur.

    More ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE News

    Read more about:

    atal bihari vajpayee bihar

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue