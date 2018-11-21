  • search

5 killed as car runs over labourers sleeping on flyover in Hisar

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hisar, Nov 21: In a tragic incident, five people were killed and 9 others injured as a car ran over laborers sleeping on a bridge in Hisar, Haryana on Wednesday.

    5 killed as car runs over labourers sleeping on flyover in Hisar
    Car runs over labourers sleeping on bridge in Hisar. COurtesy: ANI news

    The speeding car then hit another car and fell off the bridge. Drivers of both cars were injured.

    Also Read | American tourist killed in Andaman islands

    The driver of the car going towards Hansi hit the divider on the flyover and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on the side at 2 am, the police said.

    The labourers were residents of Bihar's Saharsa and Khagaria districts. They had gone to sleep after completing the day's work on the flyover where repairs had been done for some time, the police said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    hisar haryana accident

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue