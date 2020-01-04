  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5 killed, 7 injured after an under-construction wall collapse in Jhansi

    By PTI
    |

    Jhansi, Jan 04: At least five labourers died and seven others injured when an under-construction wall collapsed on them in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Saturday, officials said.

    The injured have been taken to Jhansi medical college hospital for treatment, they said.

    The incident occurred in Laxmanpura village of Baruasagar area when the wall came down and the debris fell on the labourers working there, the officials informed.

    5 killed, 7 injured after an under-construction wall collapse in Jhansi
    Representational Image

    The identities of the deceased are yet to be known, they added.

    Mumbai: Fire in Labh Shrivalli building is under control, no casualties reported

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to take prompt relief and rescue measures ensuring proper treatment to the injured.

    He asked the authorities to provide immediate financial help to the victims.

    More KILLED News

    Read more about:

    killed injured jhansi uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 16:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue