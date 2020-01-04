5 killed, 7 injured after an under-construction wall collapse in Jhansi

India

oi-PTI

PTI

Jhansi, Jan 04: At least five labourers died and seven others injured when an under-construction wall collapsed on them in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Saturday, officials said.

The injured have been taken to Jhansi medical college hospital for treatment, they said.

The incident occurred in Laxmanpura village of Baruasagar area when the wall came down and the debris fell on the labourers working there, the officials informed.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be known, they added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to take prompt relief and rescue measures ensuring proper treatment to the injured.

He asked the authorities to provide immediate financial help to the victims.