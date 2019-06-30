  • search
    5% increase in DA likely for Central Government Employees in July 2019

    New Delhi, June 30: The Dearness Allowance (DA) for the Central Government employees is set to increase from 12 percent to 17 percent from July 1 onwards, said reports.

    The decision to hike the DA has reportedly been taken in the wake of rise in Consumer Price Index or the Retail Inflation. The All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) had increased up to 312 in the month of April. The DA before that in January was 13.39 per cent, which rose to 15.49 per cent in April.

    Representational Image

    After 7th Pay Commission implementation, this is the highest percentage in additional allowance for Central Government employees, Civil and Defence Pensioners and Family Pensioners, reported www.centralgovernmentnews.com.

    Government employees were expecting an increase in their dearness allowances (DA) by four percent in July 2019 to reach up to 16 percent. If the allowance hike is implemented, it will be the biggest increase in the DA since the implementation of the 7th pay scale in 2016.

    Sunday, June 30, 2019, 18:41 [IST]
