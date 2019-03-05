5 flights diverted from IGI due to poor visiblity; Delhi wakes up to a chilly morning

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 5: Delhi is experiencing an extended winter this year and foggy conditions in the national capital forced the airport authorities to divert five flights from IGI on Tuesday morning.

The minimum runway visibility required for takeoff at the Delhi's IGI airport is 125 metres. Meanwhile, it was a cold morning in Delhi today.

On Monday morning, ten flights have been diverted from Delhi airport on due to fog. Nine domestic flights and one international flight had to be diverted yesterday morning.

The weather forecast for the city says that temperatures are likely to continue on the lower side for the next few days. Monday morning was cold and foggy with the minimum temperature settling at 11.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average.

On Sunday, it was 22.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the average, while the minimum was two degrees below the average at 11.5 degrees Celsius.