    5 down: UP cops gun down 2 associates of Vikas Dubey

    By
    |

    Kanpur, July 09: Two more aides of gangster, Vikas Dubey who killed 8 policemen in Bikru village near Kanpur last week have been shot dead.

    Prabhat Mishra and Praveen Dubey were part of the group of 15 men who attacked the team of police officials last Thursday. Vikas Dubey, it may be recalled was arrested earlier today.

    5 down: UP cops gun down 2 associates of Vikas Dubey

    Praveen was killed ini Etawah, when he was trying to escape after stealing a car. Mishra was being brought to Kanpur after his arrest in Haryana. He was killed when he was trying to escape from custody.

    Kanpur firing: UP gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

    ADG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the police personnel changing the tyre of the escort vehicle as it had got punctured. Mishra tried to escape and was shot down, he also said.

    Both of them carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each. With this five criminals involved in the Kanpur shooting have been killed. On Wednesday, a team of the UP police engaged Amar Dubey in a gunfight n Hamripur. He succumbed to injuries later.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
