5 detained as students clash at Odisha university over alleged harassment

By
    Bhubaneswar, Nov 25: Violent clashes broke out at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneshwar on Saturday between two groups over the alleged harassment of a female student.

    The fight broke out after a second year engineering student allegedly made a pass at a final year law student, news agency ANI reported.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    Image tweeted by ANI

    While KIIT college authorities have vacated two hostels to avoid any untoward incident, they have clarified that sine die has not been declared yet.

    Security camera footage showed students vandalising campus property and brutally thrashing other students cornered in an elevator.

    Local channel OTV reported two cases have been registered over the incident. Five students have been detained so far.

    "Students of two groups clashed yesterday over an issue of eve-teasing on Nov 23. As a precautionary measure, two hostels affected have been vacated. As it's a matter of clash between two groups of students, the university hasn't been closed Sine Die. Classes are functioning normally," the university said in a statement.

    "A few students received minor injuries. They've been discharged after first-aid. Rumours of fatality are false. KIIT has a policy of zero tolerance towards such unruly actions and necessary steps have been taken," it added.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 22:26 [IST]
