5 dead, 3 injured in landslide on Amarnath yatra Baltal route

Srinagar, July 3: At least five people, including a woman, died while three others got injured in a landslide on Baltal route of Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted that SDRF, MRT and ITBP personnel were engaged in the rescue operations while the medical team was alert.

"A landslide hit between Railpatri and Brarimarg on the Baltal route," a police official said. He said five persons were killed while few others were injured.

He said the identities of the deceased and the injured were yet to be ascertained and the bodies are being brought to the Baltal base hospital.

Police and other security forces and rescue agencies are on the job, the official said, adding medical response teams were fully alert.

Earlier, a minor flash flood hit the car parking of the Baltal base camp, but there were no casualties.

