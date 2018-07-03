  • search

5 dead, 3 injured in landslide on Amarnath yatra Baltal route

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, July 3: At least five people, including a woman, died while three others got injured in a landslide on Baltal route of Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted that SDRF, MRT and ITBP personnel were engaged in the rescue operations while the medical team was alert.

    "A landslide hit between Railpatri and Brarimarg on the Baltal route," a police official said. He said five persons were killed while few others were injured.

    He said the identities of the deceased and the injured were yet to be ascertained and the bodies are being brought to the Baltal base hospital.

    Police and other security forces and rescue agencies are on the job, the official said, adding medical response teams were fully alert.

    Earlier, a minor flash flood hit the car parking of the Baltal base camp, but there were no casualties.

    Read more about:

    landslide amarnath yatra jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 23:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue