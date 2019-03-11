5 days after alleged hacking attempt, BJP's official website still under ‘maintenance’

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 11: It has been over 5 days ever since an alleged hacking attempt took it down but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s official website is yet to become operational after going into "maintenance mode".

    he message on the BJP website reads: 'We'll be back soon'

    "We'll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we're performing some maintenance at the moment. We'll be back online shortly!" read the message displayed on the homepage of the website along with the lotus logo of the party.

    [BJP's official website hacked, shows error message]

    The message has been up on the website since the alleged hacking attempt at 11.30 am on Tuesday. The BJP has not yet commented on the website malfunction.

    Taking a jibe at the situation, Congress tweeted, "Morning @BJP4India, we realise you've been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we're happy to help."

    As soon as the website went down, Multiple social media users shared screenshots of an unflattering meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Below the meme was a music video of the film "Bohemian Rhapsody".

    Congress' social media handler, Divya Spandana was among the first to tweet about the malfunction of the website.

    French cybersecurity expert Robert Batiste (a.k.a Elliot Alderson) tweeted, "Hey, btw, the official website of @BJP4India is still in maintenance. It's taking time to rebuild a website from scratch 😂 #Oopsie #WhereAreMyBackups #DigitalIndia."

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 9:22 [IST]
