    5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi

    New Delhi, June 19: The Union home ministry on Friday makes five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for people testing positive for COVID-19.

    According to the reports, anyone testing positive for Covid-19, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, will be placed in institutional quarantine for a period of five days.

    Representational Image

    This is the home ministry's second major directive on the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital.

    Earlier on Friday, a high-powered committee, set up by home minister Amit Shah, recommended fixing the cost of a Covid-19 isolation bed in Delhi's private hospitals in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

    Coronavirus: India is fast returning to normal levels with consumption, says PM Modi

    The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi inched closer to 50,000-mark on Friday, including 1,969 deaths and 21,341 recoveries.

    Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 20:39 [IST]
