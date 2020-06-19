5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi

New Delhi, June 19: The Union home ministry on Friday makes five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for people testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the reports, anyone testing positive for Covid-19, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, will be placed in institutional quarantine for a period of five days.

This is the home ministry's second major directive on the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital.

"Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization," Baijal said in his order.

However, the city's AAP government has called the L-G's decision "arbitrary" and said it will "seriously harm" Delhi. The Arvind Kejriwal government has also asked the L-G to reconsider his decision."

L-G's decision on home isolation will discourage many people from getting tested and (this in turn) will spread coronavirus further, PTI quoting Delhi government as saying.

Earlier on Friday, a high-powered committee, set up by home minister Amit Shah, recommended fixing the cost of a Covid-19 isolation bed in Delhi's private hospitals in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

The L-G's order came on a day that Delhi recorded yet another highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi inched closer to 50,000-mark on Friday, including 1,969 deaths and 21,341 recoveries.