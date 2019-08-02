  • search
    5 cops suspended in Ghaziabad for extorting Rs 2000 from students

    By PTI
    |

    Ghaziabad, Aug 02: Five policemen have been suspended for allegedly extorting Rs 20,000 from two college students in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad city, police said on Friday. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the errant policemen, they said.

    Representational Image

    Two head constables and three constables approached a girl and a boy sitting in a car parked outside the Indirapuram Habitat Centre on July 22. The policemen threatened to call their parents and send them to jail, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad, Sudhir Kumar Singh said. The police team asked the students to cough up Rs 20,000 to avoid prosecution.

    Lucknow: Two brothers shot dead; police nabs prime suspect

    The students paid them the money, he said. Later, the boy tweeted about the incident to director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, following which Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar was directed to look into the charges, Singh said.

    The SP's inquiry found the five policemen guilty, he said. Head constables Keshav Ram and Surendra Singh and constables Amit Kumar, Somesh and Amit Mishra were suspended on Thursday, the SSP said. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them. If they are found guilty, they could also be terminated from duty, Singh said.

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 17:59 [IST]
