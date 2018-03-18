5 civilians killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

The ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has left five civilians dead. The heavy shelling by the Pakistani forces in the Balakote sector killed Mohammad Ramzan, his wife and three sons, said reports.

"Due to shelling from across in Balakote sector of Poonch, 5 civilians died and 2 are injured who are being shifted to the hospital," news agency ANI quoted Jammu and Kashir DGP, SP Vaid as saying.

On February 27, Pakistani troops had violated ceasefire in Manjakote sector of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. One army jawan was injured in ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on February 18. The violation took place in Karmarha sector along the LoC.

In a reply in Rajya Sabha to questions relating to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that 209 incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army were reported along the Line of Control in January, while the number was 142 in the first 12 days of February. A total of 860 incidents of ceasefire violations took place last year.

It may be recalled that four Army personnel including a Captain were martyred on February 4 in ceasefire violation by Pakistan. On February 11, A woman was killed after Pakistan allegedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

OneIndia News

