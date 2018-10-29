5 BSF jawans injured in terror attack in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 29: At least five Border Security Force jawans were injured after terrorists attacked BSF vehicle at Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.

Injured have been admitted to the nearby medical centre.

Ravi Deep Singh Sahi, IG CRPF, told news agency ANI, "Things under control. Today around 6 pm near BSF HQ, 2 cars which were returning from duty when terrorists fired. 4-5 ppl injured with bullet shots. Search operation on."

Earlier in a day, three militants were arrested after a brief shootout with the security forces in Narbal area.

Mo details awaited.