    5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases expected in Delhi by July 31: Manish Sisodia

    New Delhi, June 09: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that there could be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the national capital by the end of next month.

    "Till June 15, there will be 44,000 COVID-19 cases and we would need 6,600 beds. We would hit one lakh cases and would require 15,000 beds by June 30."

    "Till July 15, the cases would mount to 2.5 lakh and we would require 33,000 beds and till July 31, there will be 5.5 lakh cases and we would need 80,000 beds," Sisodia told reporters.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 15:04 [IST]
