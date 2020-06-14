5.5 Earthquake hits Gujarat; Epicentre near Rajkot

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, June 14: An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck near Gujarat's Rajkot at 8.13 PM, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was 118 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot at 8:13 pm.

No injuries, deaths or damage has been reported so far.

According to the map on the NCS website, the quake struck around 85 km from Bhuj, the site of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on January 26, 2001 that reportedly killed over 20,000 people and left over 1.5 lakh others injured.

Less than 30 minutes after the Gujarat quake, a 2.9 magnitude tremor was recorded 90 km east of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the NCS.

An aftershock of 3.1 magnitude was felt six minutes later, with its epicentre located 25 km west north west of Rapar in Kutch district, the ISR said.

Nearly a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have jolted the Delhi-NCR region in last three months.

Though the NCS has said that there was no need to panic because of the earthquakes in Delhi-NCR, yet it added that it was vital to undertake preparedness and take precautionary measures.

The director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) B K Bansal said on Wednesday that given the seismic history of Delhi, minor earthquakes in Delhi-NCR are not unusual.

In Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan, many people rushed out of their houses. While several parts of Gujarat felt the quake, its intensity was said to be more in Patan and Rajkot districts neighbouring Kutch.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said a quake of such intensity was felt after a long time.

"Entire Saurashtra and north Gujarat regions, including Ahmedabad, felt the impact of the quake with 5.3 magnitude. The after shock was of a lower intensity. Thereis no report of any major damage to life and property from any area after the quake," he said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held telephonic conversation with collectors of Kutch, Rajkot and Patan districts that are located close to the epicentre of the quake. He directed the collectors to report damage, if any, caused due to the quake and activate disaster management cell, said a release from the CMO.