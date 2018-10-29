  • search

5.3 magnitude quake hits Jammu and Kashmir

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Oct 29: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Jammu & Kashmir at 08:13 pm today, as per ANI. No casualties were reported. The epicentre of the earthquake is not known as of now.

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Jammu & Kashmir
    Representational Image

    Last week, a low-intensity quake hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. No loss of life or property was reported in the quake that hit on October 22, officials said.

    Also read: Hold your breath: Hafiz Saeed could be Pakistan's next Prime Minister

    A 3-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:11 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh told PTI.

    An earthquake of moderate intensity jolted Jammu and Kashmir on October 19.

    In October 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 degrees on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people in divided Kashmir.

    Read more about:

    earth quake jammu and kashmir indian meteorological department

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue