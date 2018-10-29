5.3 magnitude quake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 29: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Jammu & Kashmir at 08:13 pm today, as per ANI. No casualties were reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake is not known as of now.

Last week, a low-intensity quake hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. No loss of life or property was reported in the quake that hit on October 22, officials said.

A 3-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:11 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh told PTI.