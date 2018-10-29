5.3 magnitude quake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 29: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Jammu & Kashmir at 08:13 pm today, as per ANI. No casualties were reported. The epicentre of the earthquake is not known as of now.

Last week, a low-intensity quake hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. No loss of life or property was reported in the quake that hit on October 22, officials said.

Also read: Hold your breath: Hafiz Saeed could be Pakistan's next Prime Minister

A 3-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:11 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh told PTI.

An earthquake of moderate intensity jolted Jammu and Kashmir on October 19.

In October 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 degrees on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people in divided Kashmir.