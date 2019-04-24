  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4th phase LS polls: Three candidates have 0 assets

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: There are three candidates with zero assets contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

    4th phase LS polls: Three candidates have 0 assets

    All three candidates are contesting as independents says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    In 4th phase of LS polls, BJP fields 25 with criminal cases, Congress, 11

    Priyanka Ram Rao Shirole and Vitthal Natha Chavan contesting from the Nashik and Thane constituencies in Maharashtra have zero assets. Prem Lata Banshiwal from Tonk Sawai Madhopur too has declared zero assets. All three candidates have submitted their Pan card details.

    Other details:

    There are 306(33 per cent) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore. Among the major parties 50(88 per cent) out of 57 candidates from INC, 50(88 per cent) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 20(37 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 13(62 per cent) out of 21 candidates from SHS and 8(80per cent) out of 10 candidates from SP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    For 4th phase of LS polls, 287 candidates in age group of 245 to 40 years

    The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 election is Rs. 4.53 crores.

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 57 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates is Rs. 13.63 crores, 57 Indian National Congress (INC) candidates is Rs 29.03 crores, 54 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates have average assets of Rs 2.69 crores, and 21 Shivsena (SHS) candidates have average assets of Rs 17.85 crores.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CANDIDATES News

    Read more about:

    candidates association for democratic reforms lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue