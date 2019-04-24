4th phase LS polls: Three candidates have 0 assets

New Delhi, Apr 24: There are three candidates with zero assets contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

All three candidates are contesting as independents says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Priyanka Ram Rao Shirole and Vitthal Natha Chavan contesting from the Nashik and Thane constituencies in Maharashtra have zero assets. Prem Lata Banshiwal from Tonk Sawai Madhopur too has declared zero assets. All three candidates have submitted their Pan card details.

Other details:

There are 306(33 per cent) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore. Among the major parties 50(88 per cent) out of 57 candidates from INC, 50(88 per cent) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 20(37 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 13(62 per cent) out of 21 candidates from SHS and 8(80per cent) out of 10 candidates from SP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 election is Rs. 4.53 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 57 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates is Rs. 13.63 crores, 57 Indian National Congress (INC) candidates is Rs 29.03 crores, 54 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates have average assets of Rs 2.69 crores, and 21 Shivsena (SHS) candidates have average assets of Rs 17.85 crores.