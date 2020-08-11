4G services cannot be made available immediately in J&K: Centre tells SC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that due to security concerns 4G internet service would not be made available in Jammu and Kashmir immediately.

The Centre and the J&K administration informed the court that this decision has made taken into consideration security concerns for the country and the threat perception continues to be high in Jammu and Kashmir.

In its August 10 meeting, the high powered committee decided that immediate lifting of restrictions on high speed internet is not possible. The government also told the Supreme Court that committee would provide calibrated lifting of restrictions in those areas where terrorist activities become less.

The Centre also said that blanket removal of 4G ban in J&K is not possible due to threats to security. Opening up of 4G in one division each in J&K will be reviewed every seven days, the Centre also informed the court.