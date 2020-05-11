4G in Kashmir: SC tells panel to review degree of restrictions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: The Supreme Court has ordered the setting up of a panel to review the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The court said that the panel headed by the home secretary would review and suggest restrictions in selected areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The Bench said that the degree of restrictions should not be disproportionate. The government orders do not show why the entire Jammu and Kashmir needs to suffer restrictions, the Bench also noted.

The court is hearing petitions seeking restoration of 4G mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

The petitioners said that 4G speed is essential for healthcare and education, trade and business in the Union Territory. It was also argued that the Aarogya Setu application, which is being encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not be downloaded on 2G speed.