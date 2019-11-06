49 of 79 MLAs in Jharkhand have pending criminal cases against them

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 06: Out of 79 sitting MLAs analysed, 49(62 per cent) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in the Jharkhand assembly.

A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that 38(48 per cent) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases.

3 MLAs have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302). 10 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

21 (58 per cent) out of 36 MLAs from BJP, 11 (61 per cent) out of 18 MLAs from JMM, 5 (63 per cent) out of 8 MLAs from INC and 5 (63 per cent) out of 8 MLAs from JVM(P) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: Voting to be held in 5 phases from Nov 30; result on Dec 23

15 (42 per cent) out of 36 MLAs from BJP, 10 (56 per cent) out of 18 MLAs from JMM, 2 (25 per cent) out of 8 MLAs from INC and 5 (63 per cent) out of 8 MLAs from JVM(P) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of 79 sitting MLAs analysed, 41 (52 per cent) are crorepatis. 21 (58 per cent)out of 36 MLAs from BJP, 9 (50 per cent) out of 18 MLAs from JMM, 5 (63 per cent) out of 8 MLAs from INC and 3 (38 per cent) out of 8 MLAs from JVM(P) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs.1.84 crore.

The average assets per MLA for 36 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs.2.09 crores, 18 JMM MLAs analysed is Rs.1.26 crore, 8 INC MLAs analysed is Rs.3.42 crores and 8 JVM(P) MLAs have average assets of Rs.1.29 crores.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Former IRS officer Kumar appointed expenditure observer

Other details:

54(68 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 25 (32 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Out of 79 MLAs analysed, 10 (13 per cent) MLAs are women.